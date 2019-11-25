‘ATAR is the start of the journey, not the end’: opinion

More than 55 per cent of senior high school students questioned in a recent survey claimed to be aiming for an ATAR of 90 or more. This is despite the fact that more than half the students participating in the survey considered at ATAR over 90 to be “impossible”. The Australia-wide survey, reported in The Conversation, also revealed that 57 per cent of participants rated the attainment of a certain ATAR as “extremely important”.