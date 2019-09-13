Top Stories
Home | On Campus | Mitigating the reputation risk of contract cheating

Mitigating the reputation risk of contract cheating

By: Anna Borek in On Campus, Opinion, Top Stories September 13, 2019 0

Four years on from the MyMaster cheating scandal that rocked NSW universities, contract cheating – where students engage a third-party individual or service – continues to be prevalent in Australian universities. Research has found that 6 per cent of Australian students have admitted to contract cheating, with 15 per cent buying sold or traded notes, and with a further 27 per cent sharing their completed assignment with another student.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2019 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.