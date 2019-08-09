Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation CEO Professor Simon Haines, UQ Executive Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences Professor Heather Zwicker and UQ Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Peter Høj. Photo: UQ
UQ strikes $50m deal with Ramsay Centre
By: Richard Garfield
in News, Top Stories
August 9, 2019
The University of Queensland plans to offer an extended major in Western Civilisation as soon as next year following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.