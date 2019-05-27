Under pressure: Universities have been resilient so far, but how long can it last?

During my nearly 20 years as a vice‑chancellor at two universities, I have observed with pleasure the increased participation of (mostly) young people in our sector. As the first member of my family to be fortunate enough to benefit from the university experience, I have myself been a beneficiary of that increased participation. There is no doubt that attending university (particularly as first in family) is a life-changing experience and that its effects are intergenerational.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.