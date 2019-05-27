Top Stories
Home | Opinion | Under pressure: Universities have been resilient so far, but how long can it last?

Under pressure: Universities have been resilient so far, but how long can it last?

By: Stuart McCutcheon in Opinion, Top Stories, VC's corner May 27, 2019 0

During my nearly 20 years as a vice‑chancellor at two universities, I have observed with pleasure the increased participation of (mostly) young people in our sector. As the first member of my family to be fortunate enough to benefit from the university experience, I have myself been a beneficiary of that increased participation. There is no doubt that attending university (particularly as first in family) is a life-changing experience and that its effects are intergenerational.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2019 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.