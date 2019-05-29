Technology driving seismic shifts in construction

A snapshot of Australia’s construction industry shows how technology is being used to drive productivity, increase revenue and ensure safety.

The survey of 170 Australian businesses was commissioned by Procore Technologies and conducted by independent research group ARA Research. It provides valuable information for tech companies as well as stakeholders involved in employee skills development.

Just under half of all businesses surveyed said they would use between one and six new technologies in 2019. Eighty-six per cent of respondents also said that increasing technology use would be an important way of improving productivity.

This is positive news as the sector is expected to experience many challenges in the next 12 months (e.g. rising costs of raw materials and equipment) and technology will be key in maximising productivity and revenue.

In terms of technology use, all construction businesses (small, medium and large) expect pre-fabricated parts to drive significant change in the industry. Tech skills relating to the transport and management of pre-fabricated parts will therefore be in high demand.

For large businesses, digital project management tools, BIM systems, data analytics and the internet of things are expected to become increasingly important as large companies strive for greater security and efficiency. On the other hand, more “exotic” technologies such drones and robotics are expected to take hold in medium-sized businesses trying to carve out new opportunities.

Small businesses will also need technologies that can improve productivity, and significant growth in the last 12 months means that many have concerns about attracting and retaining suitable staff. Therefore, in addition to new technologies, small businesses will need employees armed with soft skills such as communication and negotiation.

To read about the insights, access the report here.