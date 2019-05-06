New look for Charles Sturt, Victoria universities

Rebranding can be tricky. Many university heads feel it’s a necessary next step to attract new students and refine the institution’s messaging, but they run the risk of irking the current student body.

Western Sydney University saw this first hand in 2015 when it was leaked that the then University of Western Sydney would purportedly spend $20 million on a rebrand. Students accused the WSU of wasting valuable funds and creating an institutional identity crisis.

And, more recently, Charles Sturt University decided against changing its name after noting resistance to the move through public and student engagement, and an online petition.

Still, CSU vice-chancellor Andrew Vann said the university would move ahead with changes to its visual identity, logo and marketing approach.

Recently, CSU, along with Victoria University, unveiled that work.

The former hopes the new look and direction will reverse the trend of declining student load and address weak brand recognition.

Vann said the university is making a clear statement about what it stands for as a higher education institution.

“We know that in a crowded higher education market, we must stand out from our competitors and we must tell our story clearly and purposefully.

“Our new brand direction is unique to us, it is a strong visual statement about who we are at Charles Sturt.

“It’s about showing we are confident, forward-thinking and progressive, keeping pace with changes as they occur.”

Deputy vice chancellor students Jenny Roberts noted that CSU has the highest number of Indigenous students of any Australian university.

“We are often educating first in family students and we are a true anchor in our communities,” Roberts said. “We are moving forward with a deep respect for our heritage, which is reflected in the brand identity, to deliver an exceptional education for students and to continue to deliver world class research.”

A total of $6.5 million is being invested into CSU’s Brand Transformation Project. The funding covers design, development and signage, as well as advertising for student recruitment and career expos.

Meanwhile, VU executive director of marketing and communications Andrea Hammond said VU’s refreshed brand reflected a new strategic focus of its marketing function.

“We are seeing this work as a reboot for Victoria University that allows the university to be heroic and define a distinct point of view for today and into the future,” Hammond said.

“This work enables us to tell a compelling VU story in the way we want it to be heard.”

The campaign will include the refreshed brand in outdoor settings, such as the local Number 59 tram, street posters, and bus shelters, as well as on social media, on the VU website, and in course guides.

VU vice-chancellor Professor Peter Dawkins said the rebrand will showcase the university’s strengths, including transforming research through interdisciplinary themes, focusing research on the key issues of today, and relationships in Melbourne’s West.