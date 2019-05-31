Game Over: Is ‘gaming disorder’ real?

While long suspected to be addictive, gaming that interferes with one’s daily life has now been designated as a “disorder” by the World Health Organisation.

Importantly, a “gaming disorder” diagnosis isn’t based on how much time someone spends on gaming: like other addictions, it is the effect the disorder has on a person’s daily activities, interests and relationships, among other factors, that is the determining factor.

Individuals need to show these symptoms for 12 months to receive an official diagnosis.

Predictably, the booming gaming industry – which made nearly $44 billion in sales last year – has challenged the legitimacy of the diagnosis, arguing that gaming addiction doesn’t exist and the new designation “recklessly trivialises real mental health issues”.

However, mental health professionals have welcomed WHO’s move, with The American Psychiatric Association estimating that upwards of 75 million suffer from the condition globally.

Dr John Jiao, an emergency doctor in the US, explained on Twitter that gaming disorder was not about how much time someone spent playing. Instead, “It’s when gaming takes precedence over health, hygiene, relationships, finances, etc.”

He did, however, have a problem with the term “gaming disorder”.

Even adding a single word, like “gaming abuse disorder”, will implicitly state that there is a MISUSE of gaming here, and that there is in fact a normal state of being where one can play video games in harmony with the rest of one’s life. The current name sucks. — John Jiao, MD (@JohnJiao) May 26, 2019

At the same time, experts in gaming have urged caution in using the diagnosis, highlighting the important social and educational dimensions involved in game play. Sydney University’s Dr Marcus Carter, a lecturer in digital cultures, also takes issue with gaming ‘addiction’ being pathologised as a “disease”.

“A key issue with the overzealous and unfounded designation of gaming addiction as a disease by WHO is its impacts on children, for whom gaming is nothing but a rich, rewarding and positive experience,” Dr Carter said.

Renowned Head of the Department of Psychiatry, Associate Professor Vladan Starcevic, similarly rebuked the basis for the classification.

In a co-authored paper entitled ‘Internet gaming disorder does not qualify as a mental disorder’, the expert in obsessive-compulsive disorders and gaming addiction deals with the topic.

“In our view, problematic online gaming and its ‘offshoots’ such as [Internet gaming disorder] and gaming disorder should not be conceptualised as a mental disorder,” the paper states.

However, a survey of Australian and New Zealand psychiatrists in 2017 found that 35 per cent believed that “Internet gaming disorder” may be common with their practice.

Despite WHO’s new classification, it appears the jury is still out on this diagnosis.