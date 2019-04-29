Get involved: academic urges nurses to get into research

Mei Krishnasamy has a strong Cardiff accent that belies her many years in Melbourne. The Welsh native has been living in Australia on and off since the early 2000s, and since 2016 has been the inaugural chair of cancer nursing at the University of Melbourne.

Krishnasamy has a passion for advocating for and enhancing the nursing care of patients, borne of her first job at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and continuing to this day in her roles as chair and education lead for cancer nursing at the Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre.

Previous roles as president of the Clinical Oncology Society of Australia, president of the Cancer Nurses Society of Australia, and a lead member of the Policy and Advocacy Committee of the International Society of Nurses in Cancer Care, cement her belief that oncology nurses are pivotal in cancer care.

Krishnasamy wants nurses to take active roles in research, something that wasn’t on her radar as a young nurse.

“I always joke with students and say, ‘The only thing I remember about research from my training days was that it was probably one of the last lectures we had as student nurses. This lady came in and she had a hole in her stocking – that’s all I remember about the research session’,” she laughed.

“But then, you’re moving into practice very quickly, thinking, ‘Actually, I just don’t know why I’m doing this stuff in the way I’m doing it’.”

This led Krishnasamy to complete a master’s degree alongside her clinical practice and then a PhD. Now in Melbourne, her focus is education and improvements to the nursing profession.

Krishnasamy spoke with Campus Review about nurses in research, oncology education and her work at the University of Melbourne.

CR: You’ve been the chair of cancer nursing since 2016. This was a completely new role. How was the role conceived, and how has it developed over the last three years?

MK: The position at the University of Melbourne came during the conversation about the opening of the Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre, which is an alliance of 10 organisations in Victoria, which has seven clinical partners, the University of Melbourne, and two research institutes.

At that time, there was very strong leadership around cancer science, cancer lab research and clinical care. But there wasn’t leadership for cancer nursing. So, Jim Bishop, who was then the executive director of the Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre, bravely put forward the notion of having a chair in cancer nursing.

So that’s where they all came from, and it really has been three years of rapid growth in the role, where there are amazing cancer nurses across the seven clinical partners, who are very keen to be able to engage in nurse-led research – those questions around the quality and safety of cancer care that they hadn’t the collaborative infrastructure to do before. And that’s what my role really brings in that domain.

Tell us a bit about the research you’re undertaking.

There are a couple of different arms. This is one of the delights – and one of the challenges – of wearing many hats. What I’m able to do through the University of Melbourne is invest in thinking about problems that are of relevance to cancer nurses every day, problems that are relevant around the quality and safety of delivery of care, but also around organisational efficiencies and system-level thinking. So, the role at the university allows me that breadth of thinking and the ability to develop research protocols.

But then, beautifully, the VCCC role allows me to network out to nurses across the seven partners and say, “We’ve got these projects we’ve developed. Who would like to be involved? Who would like to partner with us?”

And so, the research roles have two great outcomes. One, they generate evidence that is relevant for nurses, and for nursing interactions with patients and family members in the system.

And two, it serves as an opportunity to build a search capability among nurses, which, traditionally, our training has not done. We’re quite research naive. There are few of us who have doctoral or postdoctoral studies, so this role is fantastic. It really allows me to go out and say to nurses, “I’ve got a network and infrastructure that allows you to become engaged in clinically relevant questions that perhaps you couldn’t do if you were on your own.”

I believe one of the areas you look at is understanding how you integrate support into day-to-day care for people with cancer.

We have a program that looks at what the supportive care needs are, whether the needs are physical, emotional, informational, psychological or financial – the things we know people need to help them cope with a diagnosis of cancer and get through the demands of treatment.

