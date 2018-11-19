Collaborating out of clouded disconnection: the effects of social media on learning and a pedagogical way forward

The context to any contemporary discussion on student learning and pedagogy is the exponential growth in the influence of the internet over the past 40 years. Subsequently, we must note “the importance of an intentional approach to using the internet in a managed, scheduled and thoughtful manner. Indeed, students appear to flourish when the internet fails to dominate, but is of assistance to the disciplined, independent and creative thinker (John Lewis, ER: June 18, 2018).” In addition, social media, and a general preoccupation with internet content, is also, potentially, a detractor from student wellbeing, which, in itself, is a necessary prerequisite for successful learning.