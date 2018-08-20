Top Stories
Home | Top Stories | Strictly speaking: haem
The Impossible Burger. Photo: Twitter

Strictly speaking: haem

By: Adam Smith in Top Stories August 20, 2018 0

Air New Zealand recently announced that it will be serving a newly developed piece of food technology, known as the ‘Impossible Burger’, to its business-class customers. It’s essentially a vegieburger, but the ‘impossible’ element is introduced by an ingredient called haem. This is an iron-containing molecule that gives meat its red colour and characteristic flavour, but is also found in plants. So by extracting haem from the roots of soy plants, the inventors of this burger claim to have created an authentically meaty alternative to the real thing.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2018 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.