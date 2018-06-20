UniSA's chancellor Jim McDowell and vice-chancellor Professor David Lloyd with University of Adelaide's vice-chancellor Professor Peter Rathjen and chancellor Kevin Scarce. Photo: Supplied
Pollies react to potential university merger
By: AAP
in Industry & Research, Top Stories
June 20, 2018
The University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia are considering merging to create a new, leading Australian university in a move welcomed by both the state and federal governments.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.