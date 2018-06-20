Top Stories
Home | Industry & Research | Pollies react to potential university merger
UniSA's chancellor Jim McDowell and vice-chancellor Professor David Lloyd with University of Adelaide's vice-chancellor Professor Peter Rathjen and chancellor Kevin Scarce. Photo: Supplied

Pollies react to potential university merger

By: AAP in Industry & Research, Top Stories June 20, 2018 0

The University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia are considering merging to create a new, leading Australian university in a move welcomed by both the state and federal governments.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2018 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.