Top Stories
Home | On Campus | Home truths: an acute housing crisis is negatively affecting many students.

Home truths: an acute housing crisis is negatively affecting many students.

By: Ashley Yip in On Campus, Opinion, Top Stories June 28, 2018 0

Overlooking a stitched plaid couch designed for two, a damaged clock ticks anxiously. On the small couch, an old laptop rests, illuminating the neglected appliance. Yet, even a broken clock is right twice a day, and here the clock is accurate for a brief minute at 4:39am, under the unintentional spotlight provided by a MacBook’s retina display. Exhausted, but unable to sleep, she sits on the couch under an old beach towel – a sorry excuse for a blanket. Due to the recent washing machine malfunction, the house is damp and assaulted by constant off-beat dripping. Her two large suitcases rest on the stained hardwood floor beside her – one of which, untouched for weeks, is covered by a light layer of dust. The other is unzipped, providing a glimpse of the assorted crumpled shirts, pants, underwear and odours which dwell within. In five hours, she has class at university.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2018 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.