Top Stories
Home | International Education | Harvard suggests admission process a ‘trade secret’ as discrimination lawsuit simmers

Harvard suggests admission process a ‘trade secret’ as discrimination lawsuit simmers

By: Loren Smith in International Education, News, Top Stories April 5, 2018 0

One of the world’s most prestigious universities, Harvard, also has a dark, complicated past. Though the university was founded in 1636, its Medical School only offered admission to its first three black students in 1850, but subsequently rescinded these offers. Then, in the 1920s, its President, Abbott Lawrence Lowell, publicly urged the adoption of a quota system for Jews. Finally, Harvard only allowed its all-female, ‘sister’ college, Radcliffe, to merge with it in 1977.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2018 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.