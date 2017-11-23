Top Stories
Home | News | USC tasked with improving Australia’s airports
3. USC Civil Engineering Honours students Scott Wallace, of Mango Hill, and Fraser McLachlan, of Kippa-Ring, conduct surface treatment trials at Sunshine Coast Airport earlier this year. Picture: USC

USC tasked with improving Australia’s airports

By: Kirstie Chlopicki in News, Top Stories November 23, 2017 0

The future of Australia’s airports could be in the hands of researchers from the University of the Sunshine Coast, after it was selected to advance airport pavement technologies across the country.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2017 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.