3. USC Civil Engineering Honours students Scott Wallace, of Mango Hill, and Fraser McLachlan, of Kippa-Ring, conduct surface treatment trials at Sunshine Coast Airport earlier this year. Picture: USC
USC tasked with improving Australia’s airports
By: Kirstie Chlopicki
November 23, 2017
The future of Australia’s airports could be in the hands of researchers from the University of the Sunshine Coast, after it was selected to advance airport pavement technologies across the country.
