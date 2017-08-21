NSW TAFEs, universities co-create entrepreneurship school

Top Stories
By: Loren Smith in Top Stories, VET & TAFE August 21, 2017 0

Sydney got its very on Stanford with the launch of the Sydney School of Entrepreneurship (SSE) on Wednesday. Unlike the prestigious, Palo Alto tech-oriented university, however, the SSE will welcome students from all academic backgrounds. In fact, the SSE is a collaboration between all 11 NSW universities and TAFE NSW. And instead of offering standalone degrees, diplomas or certificates, it will provide workshops and lectures that are streamlined with students’ existing studies. Admission will be selective, based on students’ written applications.

