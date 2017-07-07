International graduates’ degrees working

International students are overwhelmingly satisfied with their study experience for good reason: Australian degrees make them highly employable. A survey of 3,800 international graduates by the Australian Universities International Directors’ Forum (AUIDF) has found, “That graduate employment trends for international graduates are comparable with their domestic peers” according to Carmel Murphy, AUIDF representative and executive director (international) at the University of Melbourne.
