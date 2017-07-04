Top Stories
Home | On Campus | ‘Birdy McBirdface’ new CQU mascot
Birdy McBirdface chirping up. Photo: CQU

‘Birdy McBirdface’ new CQU mascot

By: Loren Smith in On Campus, Top Stories July 4, 2017 0

CQU’s new sporting mascot has been christened ‘Birdy McBirdface’, perhaps leaving the university’s VC slightly red-faced.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2017 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.