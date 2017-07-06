ATAR not decisive in UNSW law entry

In the summer of 2016, University of New South Wales Law quietly unveiled a new entry process for undergraduates: prospective students are assessed for admission to the faculty based on their ATAR and their score in a Law Admission Test (LAT). The test evaluates applicants’ communication, problem solving, and critical analysis skills, as well as how well they can apply ethics. Professor David Dixon, the former dean of UNSW Law, was instrumental in its development. Now, as the registration deadline for the 2017 LAT nears, Campus Review asked Dixon to elaborate on it.