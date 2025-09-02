The National Student Ombudsman (NSO) said students will welcome new gender-based violence rules that obligate universities to act on sexual assault complaints that occur off campus, as well as on.

Legislation that allows the education minister to establish a National Higher Education Code to Prevent and Respond to Gender-based Violence (National Code) passed through Parliament last Monday.

Its proposed detail, yet to be finalised, requires universities to be proactive in preventing and responding to the sexual assault and sexual harassment of its students.

The legislation’s explanatory memorandum contains a notable clause that requires universities to also handle sexual violence incidents that occur off campus.

“The National Code applies to gender-based violence that occurs in all settings, including on and off a higher education provider’s campus,” it said.

“Higher education providers will be expected to take actions that are proportionate and safe to protect and support students and staff that experience gender-based violence, regardless of where, or the context in which, the gender-based violence is experienced.“

Referring to seven months’ worth of student complaints data, NSO First Assistant Ombudsman Sarah Sarah Bendall said students require prompt action from universities once an incident of sexual violence has been reported.

“Studies don’t happen in a vacuum. The consequences of an incident do relate to the university environment,“ she said.

“Students are looking for sufficient support from universities in that context ... They want easy processes when applying for special consideration for assignments, they want providers to take swift action if the two students are in tutorials together, for example.

“They want transparency of investigation processes; they want to be involved in processes to the point where they know outcomes – and they understand the result – regardless of where the incident happened, because it's all part of the student’s life. That university needs to play a role in ensuring that student can continue their study safely.“

Department of Education secretary Tony Cook will be able to enforce the National Code. Picture: Martin Ollman

Under the incoming legislation, a special gender-based violence unit will be set up within the Department of Education to monitor and enforce the code.

The unit's main job will be to monitor university processes related to gendered violence, but it will also be able to enforce recommendations made by Ms Bendall a move that significantly strengthens the power of student complaints and the NSO.

More on this story: What students complain about: Ombudsman | The students most likely to drop out

Although it has yet to do so, the Student Ombudsman can refer recommendations (actions a provider should take to rectify an issue) to the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency, but that regulator has no official obligation to make the provider take action.

However, the National Code will act as regulation with the full force of the law and can back decisions made by the NSO. The ombudsman has no enforceable powers on its own.

“If a matter was so significant that we formally investigated it, and we were unable to achieve an outcome through more informal avenues within the NSO, we would refer recommendations to the [GBV unit], which would be tasked with ensuring those recommendations are implemented,” Ms Bendall told Campus Review.

“That’s a sharper regulatory instrument on the back of NSO recommendations.”

The unit will monitor how universities prevent, as well as respond to, sexual violence. Each university will need to implement and publish, on its website, a ‘whole-of-organisation prevention and response plan.’

Providers could be fined up to $330,000 for failing to comply with the Code, and individuals up to $3600. The legislation also gives the National Code the power to close a university for non-compliance.