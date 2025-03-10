Anna Booth said the university has demonstrated a strong commitment to rectifying noncompliance issues. Picture: Martin Ollman
La Trobe University uncovers $10m in underpayments to staff
By: NCA Newswire
March 10, 2025
La Trobe University will fork out more than $10m to cover the underpayments of 6700 staff, after investigations found the institution had failed to properly pay employees over a seven-year period.
