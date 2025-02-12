Top Stories
Home | On Campus | UNSW purchases six state-of-the-art aircraft for School of Aviation amid national pilot shortage
Flight instructor Arjun Jogia with one of his young trainees Ariane Fouracre. Picture: Richard Dobson

UNSW purchases six state-of-the-art aircraft for School of Aviation amid national pilot shortage

By: NCA Newswire in On Campus, Top Stories February 12, 2025 0

As Australia stares down the barrel of a looming pilot shortage, more than 100 NSW university students are taking to the skies in brand new state-of-the-art training aircraft.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2025 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue