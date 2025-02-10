USYD vice-chancellor Mark Scott, pictured with tech-founder Robin Khuda, said the donation aligns with the university's strategy. Picture: Michael Almendolia
The biggest ever donation to Sydney uni is $100m for women in STEM
By: Erin Morley
February 10, 2025
The largest single philanthropic gift ever given to a NSW university – and the biggest ever donation to the University of Sydney (USYD) – will go to girls from Western Sydney who dream of becoming scientists or mathematicians.
