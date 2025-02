HEDx Podcast: The first Indigenous VC of any Aus, NZ uni – Episode 155

Vice-chancellor of the Auckland University of Technology Professor Damon Salesa shares his views about place-based innovation in the context of his university in south Auckland. He is the first Indigenous person to be appointed a vice-chancellor in New Zealand or Australia.

He shares multiple lessons and strategies for driving equity in universities and providing opportunity for a diversity of learners.