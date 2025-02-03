HEDx Podcast: Penn State chancellor Dan Greenstein – Episode 152

Pennsylvania State University chancellor emeritus Dan Greenstein joins Martin Betts to discuss his varied career and how it impacts his work today.
The chancellor has held roles at the University of Oxford, the University of California, the Gates Foundation and Boston Consulting.
He explains the recruitment platform that facilitated the university's major mergers and what front office systems transformed student experience and institutional sustainability.
