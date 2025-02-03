92 jobs cut and subjects ‘disestablished’ at Wollongong uni

The University of Wollongong (UOW) has confirmed 91.6 full-time equivalent positions will be cut in a financial restructure, after revealing it offered redundancies to 137 staff in November 2024.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
The University of Wollongong (UOW) has confirmed 91.6 full-time equivalent positions will be cut in a financial restructure, after revealing it offered redundancies to 137 staff in November 2024.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.