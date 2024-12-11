Top Stories
Melbourne uni owes staff $72m in unpaid wages, UniSQ confirms 150 staff laid off
University of Melbourne interim vice-chancellor Nicola Phillips said the university will continue its leadership role in employment compliance. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Martin Ollman

Melbourne uni owes staff $72m in unpaid wages, UniSQ confirms 150 staff laid off

By: NCA Newswire in Top Stories, Workforce December 11, 2024 0

The University of Melbourne will fork out a total of $72m to cover the underpayments of 25,000 staff, after investigations into wage theft claims found the institution had failed to properly pay employees over a 10-year period.

