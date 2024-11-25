Top Stories
Home | Top Stories | Uni execs paid more than state premiers: See the numbers
There are 16 university staff in Victoria who are paid more than their Premier Jacinta Allan (pictured). Photo: NCA NewsWire/Valeriu Campan

Uni execs paid more than state premiers: See the numbers

By: Erin Morley in Top Stories, Workforce November 25, 2024 0

Data collated by the tertiary education union has revealed there are 306 university executives who earn more than their state's premier, even as the sector has cut over 2000 jobs in recent months.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue