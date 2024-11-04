Top Stories
Home | News | The fallout from Joe de Bruyn’s anti-abortion speech
Australian Catholic University vice-chancellor Zlatko Skrbis pictured speaking at the Australian Catholic University. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Monique Harmer

The fallout from Joe de Bruyn’s anti-abortion speech

By: Erin Morley in News, Top Stories November 4, 2024 0

An internal Australian Catholic University body is investigating whether an anti-abortion graduation speech was a breach of positive duty of care by university management under Victorian Human Rights Law.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue