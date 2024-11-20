Top Stories
HEDx Podcast: What does an AI-first uni look like? – Episode 145

By: Martin Betts November 20, 2024

A deputy vice-chancellor (academic) panel at the 2024 Microsoft ANZ Higher Education Summit discussed the impact of AI on the future of education.

Professor Jessica Vanderlelie from La Trobe University, Professor Allie Clemens from Monash University and Professor Rorden Wilkinson from Macquarie University join the podcast to reflect on what an "AI-first university" really means.

They pointed to leadership, vision, culture and commitment as keys to using AI to respond to current system challenges and as the way forward for universities.

