Professor Rufus Black at a parliamentary UTAS Financial Position inquiry. Picture: NCA Newswire/Nikki Davis-Jones
Calls for Tasmania uni VC to resign over backtrack on city campus plans
By: NCA Newswire
in Industry & Research, Technology, Top Stories
November 11, 2024
Save UTAS activists have called on University of Tasmania Vice Chancellor Rufus Black to resign from his $1.1m-a-year job as the university walked back its controversial plan to relocate to the city.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
Membership Login