HEDx Podcast: How a million more students can access tertiary ed – Episode 141

By: Martin Betts in International Education, Opinion, Podcasts, Radio+TV, Top Stories October 23, 2024 0

Scott Jones is the chief executive of global education provider Navitas and has worked with the company for more than 20 years, in partnerships with public universities.

He believes that the way to grow student numbers for a future workforce, that achieves social inclusion among equity groups, needs solutions beyond mindless growth at public universities.

This time of opportunity for small specialist providers, teaching-only institutions and new investment in public/private partnerships, is vital if an affordable model of growth is to be achieved, he says.

