Top Stories
Home | News | Anti-abortion speech sparks mass walkout at ACU graduation ceremony
Joe de Bruyn during the final day the 2015 ALP National Conference at the Melbourne Convention Centre. Picture: AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy

Anti-abortion speech sparks mass walkout at ACU graduation ceremony

By: NCA Newswire in News, Top Stories October 23, 2024 0

Graduating students at a top Australian university staged a mass walkout during former union boss Joe de Bruyn’s keynote speech, after he began rallying against abortion, same-sex marriage and IVF.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue