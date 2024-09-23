HEDx Podcast: What would an AI-first university look like? – Bonus episode 134

In this bonus episode of HEDx Podcast, three top university leaders discuss what an artificial intelligence (AI) first university would look like in Australia.

President of Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) Paul LeBlanc, chief scientist of SNHU's Human Systems Institute George Siemens and the institute's director of health and wellness Tanya Gambey led the conversation at a recent UTS 'AI-First University Forum'.

