HEDx Podcast: How can unis ensure student success? – Episode 135

Tim Renick is the founding executive director of the National Institute for Student Success and a Professor at Georgia State University (GSU).

Between 2008 and 2020, he directed the student success efforts of the university, overseeing a 70 per cent improvement in graduation rates and the elimination of all equity gaps based on students' race, ethnicity, or income level.

In this episode Martin Betts asks how GSU now helps many other universities around the world fulfill an obligation to level the playing field.