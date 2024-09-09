Top Stories
Home | Top Stories | Bill Shorten next vice-chancellor of the University of Canberra
Bill Shorten speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday, September 5, 2024. Picture: NCA Newswire/Lukas Coch

Bill Shorten next vice-chancellor of the University of Canberra

By: NCA Newswire in Top Stories, VC's corner September 9, 2024 0

Bill Shorten has called time on his political career and set the stage for the 2025 federal election to be held after he departs for a lucrative university role paying at least $1m.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue