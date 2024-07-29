Top Stories
Home | On Campus | Students using AI paraphrasing tools can now be detected

Students using AI paraphrasing tools can now be detected

By: Erin Morley in On Campus, Top Stories July 29, 2024 0

New technology can now flag when students use AI paraphrasing services to cover up using generative artificial intelligence services like ChatGPT to write essays and assessments.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue