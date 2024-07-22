Top Stories
$35m for new Cairns TAFE to train care and support workers
Qld Minister for Training and Skills Development Lance McCallum said the new centre reflects the fact that health care and social assistance is the state's fastest growing industry. Picture: NCA Newswire

By: Erin Morley in Top Stories, VET & TAFE July 22, 2024 0

A $35m investment will be made into a new aged care, disability support and mental health care and support TAFE centre in Cairns in an effort to fill gaps in industries facing skills shortages.

