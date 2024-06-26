HEDx Podcast: The AI plans VCs need to submit to TEQSA – Episode 124

All Australian universities need to submit plans for how they will respond to generative artificial intelligence (genAI) to the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA) by July 3.

Chief scientist of Southern New Hampshire University's (SNHU) Human Systems Institute and University of South Australia (UniSA) AI and online education researcher Professor George Siemens joins HEDx's Martin Betts and University of Queensland associate professor Jason Lodge to discuss what AI advances vice-chancellors should be considering.

In this episode, Professor Siemens outlines a seven-point action plan for university leaders to correctly embrace AI in teaching and learning.

The professor has pioneered recent technological and AI advances in higher education through UniSA, and is now developing an AI-first university with the former SNHU president Paul LeBlanc, who is known for growing SNHU from its small in-person student base to 225,000 online learners.