HEDx Podcast: AI, disruption and the Accord – Episode 123

By: Martin Betts and Jason Lodge in Policy & Reform, Technology, Top Stories June 19, 2024

University of Queensland associate professor Jason Lodge was part of the Future Disruptions for Australian Universities submission to the Universities Accord.

The Australian National University-led roundtable was commissioned by the Accord process to question what the drivers of disruption in the high education sector are, and how they can be managed or utilised.

Artificial intelligence is a major disruptive factor in both teaching and learning. Professor Lodge explains how to navigate today's technological advances.

