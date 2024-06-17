Left to right: Head of design and product development at Temple & Webster Roger Wei, buyer at Temple & Webster Sarah Nicholas and Convenor of UNSW Advanced Studio Ed Ko. Picture: Supplied
Design students produce and sell their work in UNSW-industry partnership
By: Erin Morley
in Industry & Research, Research News, Top Stories
June 17, 2024
A new university-industry partnership will see industrial design students from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) given the opportunity to pitch designs to a furniture retailer with a view to putting them into production.
