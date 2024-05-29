HEDx Podcast: The world’s first not for profit, tuition-free university – Episode 120

Top Stories
By: Martin Betts, Shai Reshef and Cate Gilpin in Podcasts, Radio+TV, Top Stories May 29, 2024

The founder and president of the University of the People in New York, Shai Reshef, believes higher education is a basic human right.

UoPeople is the first non-profit, tuition-free, American accredited, online university, designed to help learners overcome financial, geographic, political, and personal constraints keeping them from studies.

The university currently serves 137,000 students from over 200 countries, 16,500 of whom are refugees.

He joins Martin Betts from HEDX and Cate Gilpin, coordinator of Welcoming Universities, an organisation that advocates for an inclusive culture in tertiary education.

