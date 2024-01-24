65% increase in SA fee-free TAFE enrolments

South Australian applications to study fee-free TAFE in 2024 are up 65 per cent from two years ago, the first time enrolments have increased year on year since 2012.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
South Australian applications to study fee-free TAFE in 2024 are up 65 per cent from two years ago, the first time enrolments have increased year on year since 2012.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.