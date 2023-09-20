Top Stories
Home | News | Two women stabbed on ANU campus: Man charged is a repeat offender
ANU Campus, Picture: Gary Ramage, News Corp Australia

Two women stabbed on ANU campus: Man charged is a repeat offender

By: Erin Nixon in News, On Campus, Top Stories September 20, 2023 0

A 24-year-old man is in custody after assaulting four students on campus at the Australian National University (ANU) in Canberra on Monday, leaving one in critical condition.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue