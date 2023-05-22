International students reluctant to enroll without secure housing

One in two international students are reluctant to enrol in Australian Universities due to a lack of secure accommodation, according to the results of a new survey.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
One in two international students are reluctant to enrol in Australian Universities due to a lack of secure accommodation, according to the results of a new survey.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.