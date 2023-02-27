Top Stories
Home | Radio+TV | News | Universities eye off major higher ed deal with India
Education Minister Jason Clare is heading to India to sign a Mutual Recognition Agreement of qualifications. Picture: Brendan Read/NewsCorp Australia.

Universities eye off major higher ed deal with India

By: Eleanor Campbell in News, Top Stories February 27, 2023 0

Several Australian university vice-chancellors will travel to India with Education Minister Jason Clare to negotiate opening new offshore campuses.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue