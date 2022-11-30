Top Stories
Home | News | Deakin Uni wage dispute goes to Fair Work
Deakin University Burwood campus. Picture: David Geraghty/NCA NewsWire.

Deakin Uni wage dispute goes to Fair Work

By: Emilie Lauer in News, Top Stories, Workforce November 30, 2022 0

Deakin uni will face the fair work commission after being accused of alleged "systemic wage theft" by the NTEU.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2022 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue