Sydney University announces study agreement with India

The University of Sydney has secured a new study partnership with India’s O.P. Jindal Global University, signalling deepening education ties between the two nations.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
The University of Sydney has secured a new study partnership with India’s O.P. Jindal Global University, signalling deepening education ties between the two nations.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.