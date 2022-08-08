‘Show the truth’: Ukrainian President’s message to Australian university students

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged university students and young people to utilise social media to resist disinformation spread by Russia.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged university students and young people to utilise social media to resist disinformation spread by Russia.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.