NSW Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade Stuart Ayres, UOW Executive Dean Professor Colin Picker, and UOW Global Brand Ambassador and cricketer Adam Gilchrist. Picture: Supplied.
UOW secures deal with India to expand offshore
By: Eleanor Campbell
July 29, 2022
The University of Wollongong is set to become the first Australian university to have a teaching base in India after it signed a historic agreement with Gujarat city officials this week.
