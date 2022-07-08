Top Stories
New education minister Jason Clare has outlined his top priorities for higher education. Picture: NewsWire/Monique Harmer.

Minister to review political interference in ARC grants

By: Eleanor Campbell in News, Top Stories July 8, 2022 0

Ministerial powers to block Australian Research Council grants will be scrutinised by the federal government as part of Labor's efforts to "reset" relations with universities.

